The Department of Environmental Health is urging Grand Cayman residents who purchased natural Christmas trees to participate in its annual Christmas tree recycling program.

This program aims to reduce the amount of waste entering the George Town landfill by recycling natural Christmas trees into mulch.

The DEH asks residents to remove all wires and ornaments from Christmas trees before placing theminto collection bins, which will be provided at the following locations from Jan. 1-18:

Ed Bush Stadium, West Bay

George Town Cricket Field

George Town landfill public drop-off area

Spots Dock, Savannah

The entrance of Frank Sound Road

Christmas trees will then be removed and shredded.

Free mulch will be made available to the public at the George Town Cricket Field on Saturday, Jan. 19 from approximately 8 a.m.

Mulch will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents are invited to come out early and to bring their shovels and bags for the removal of the mulch.

The DEH is also reminding the public that PET/HDPE bottles, tin/aluminum cans, paper/cardboard, as well as glass and ceramic items, can be deposited at any of its supermarket drop off sites as part of its ongoing recycling program.

For more information, contact DEH at 949-6696 or [email protected]