New Year’s Eve buses offer safe rides home

The National Drug Council will run its annual Purple Ribbon Bus service on New Year’s Eve.

The bus service will be back for its 18th year on Dec. 31 to provide safe transportation for revelers. There will be 10 buses operating on eight routes across Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac, running regular routes.

Buses will run from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Grand Cayman and from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Cayman Brac.

The free bus service was instituted in the hope of reducing the number of drunk driving accidents. Several sponsors have signed on to make the Purple Ribbon Bus a reality, and Brenda Watson, the program manager of the National Drug Council, wants the endeavor to change society.

“It is our hope to change the culture of our people to one where drinking and driving is no longer the norm,” said Ms. Watson, “But rather a culture where we plan ahead and designate a driver, and on festive occasions such as New Year’s Eve that the public utilizes the free bus service.”

Joan Dacre, director of the National Drug Council, expressed gratitude for the continued financial support of sponsors to make the bus service possible.

“This year we were pleased to announce the launch of this program in Cayman Brac,” Ms. Dacre said.

“Everyone looks forward to celebrating the holidays with family and friends but our celebrations shouldn’t include drinking and driving. Remember that preventing drinking and driving is everyone’s business, and we all need to play our role. Be safe, don’t drink and drive.”

Meanwhile, many bars and restaurants throughout the Cayman Islands are taking part in a designated driver program. Customers who identify themselves as a designated driver to their server will be given a purple or turquoise wristband, which will allow them to receive free non-alcoholic beverages all evening.

Bus Routes

BUS 1: Leaves from Morgan’s Harbour

Batabano Road, Mount Pleasant Road to Pappagallo Restaurant, Mount Pleasant Road to Birch Tree Hill Road, Hell Road, Cracked Conch, West Bay Road, Camana Bay (Terminal I) – (Passengers may transfer to east bus), Harbour Drive, Boilers Road, Goring Avenue, Eastern Avenue, West Bay Road, return to Morgan’s Harbour, (turnaround).

BUS 2: Leaves from Public Beach

West Bay Road, Camana Bay (Terminal I) – (Passengers may transfer to east bus), Harbour Drive, South Church Street, Memorial Drive, Hospital Road, Edward Street, Fort Street, Harbour Drive, North Church Street Camana Bay (Terminal I), return to Public Beach (turnaround).

BUS 3: Leaves from Cayman Falls

West Bay Road, North Church Street, Harbour Drive, South Church Street, Walkers Road, Hospital Road, Smith Road, Fort Street, Mary Street, North Church Street, West Bay Road, Camana Bay (Terminal I) – (Passengers may transfer to east bus), Centennial Towers, return to Cayman Falls (turnaround).

BUS 4: Leaves from Royal Palms

West Bay Road, North Church Street, Harbour Drive, Cardinall Avenue, Shedden Road, Eastern Avenue, Camana Bay (Terminal I) – (Passengers may transfer to east bus), Public Beach, return to Royal Palms (turnaround).

BUS 5: Leaves from George Town Public Library

South Church Street, Walkers Road, Boilers Road, Elgin Avenue, North Sound Road, Sparkys Drive, Camana Bay (Terminal I) – (Passengers may transfer to east bus), Public Beach, return to George Town Public Library (turnaround).

BUS 6: Leaves from Camana Bay (Terminal I)

Harquail Bypass, Eastern Avenue, West Bay Road, Public Beach, Yacht Drive, return to Camana Bay (Terminal I) – (Passengers may transfer to east bus) (turnaround).

BUS 7: Leaves from Camana Bay (Terminal I east bus)*

Harquail Bypass, Crewe Road, Linford Pierson Highway, Grand Harbour, South Sound Road, South Church Street, Boilers Road, Elgin Ave, return to Camana Bay (Terminal I) (turnaround).

This bus goes out to Kaibo/Rum Point/Morritt’s Tortuga Club/East End Esso Station every hour.

BUS 8: Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

Esterley Tibbetts Highway, West Bay Road, Lawrence Boulevard, return to Camana Bay (Terminal I) – (Passengers may transfer to east bus) (turnaround).