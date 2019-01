As the clocks struck midnight, the light show began. Fireworks illuminated the night sky from West Bay to East End as Grand Cayman rang in the new year in style. Thousands of revelers spilled out of hotels and bars along the Seven Mile strip for the final countdown to 2019. Fireworks from multiple parties combined to create a spectacular display of light and sound that spanned the length of the famous beach. – photo: Taneos Ramsay