William Isaac Ebanks, 21, appeared in court on Monday to face allegations that he fatally shot Darrington Ebanks in the early hours of Christmas Day.

According to Crown counsel Kenneth Ferguson, emergency services and police officers were dispatched around 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 25 to the vicinity of Boatswain Bay Road and King Road, where they found Mr. Ebanks, 29, with an apparent fatal gunshot wound to the head.

There were a number of people at the scene, and two of them eventually provided witness statements to the police which allegedly identified William Ebanks as the shooter, Mr. Ferguson said. Police subsequently searched the defendant’s home and arrested him on the afternoon of Christmas Day.

Mr. Ebanks claimed he was at a party when the shooting happened and did not hear about it until the next morning.

Mr. Ferguson said the investigation is still ongoing, including police searching for more witnesses and conducting a forensic analysis on the defendant’s clothes.

The Crown counsel said it would take about two more weeks to make full disclosures to the defense. Mr. Ebanks is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 11. His attorney, Crister Brady, did not make an application for bail.