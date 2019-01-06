Ambulance involved in three-vehicle crash

An ambulance responding to an emergency call was involved in a three-vehicle collision at a roundabout in George Town Friday morning. No patient was in the ambulance at the time.

The ambulance’s blue lights and sirens were on when the crash occurred at the roundabout at the junction of Crewe Road and Shamrock Road near King’s sports center around 7 a.m.

Two paramedics were among three people who required hospital treatment following the crash. None of the injuries were believed to be life threatening.

Steve Duval, Emergency Medical Services manager for the Health Services Authority, said on Friday that the cause of the crash and the extent of the damage to the ambulance were still being investigated.

The ambulance itself was damaged in the incident and will be out of service in the short term. Mr. Duval said the authority had spare units as a contingency for this kind of situation and it would not impact its service. The HSA has a total of six units, three of which are in service at any one time.

“We have spares that will be put right back into service,” he said.

He said the incident would be reviewed by the HSA.

He added a reminder to the public to be mindful of emergency vehicles with blue lights flashing.

“It is too early to say the cause of this collision,” he said, “but as a general reminder we want motorists to be aware of emergency vehicles of any kind, particularly when they are responding to a call.”

The matter is currently under police investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254 and speak with PC Matthew Thomas.