A child just under 2 years of age drowned Friday evening after being reported missing from her home in East End.

Her death marks the second water-related fatality in the first week of 2019, following the drowning of a 60-year-old male tourist off Seven Mile Beach on Thursday.

The toddler went missing just before 6 p.m. Friday evening and was later found in the ocean near Austin Conolly Drive in East End.

The girl’s family had notified police that she was missing. Shortly after officers arrived at the family’s home, they were informed that a family member had found the child in the water.

She was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said they are still investigating the death and no name has yet been released.

On Thursday, the American tourist was pulled unresponsive from the water off Seven Mile Beach in the vicinity of Tanager Way, near the Kimpton Seafire resort.

Police said they responded to a call shortly before 2 p.m. that a snorkeler had lost consciousness while in the water.

He was reportedly pulled onto a nearby vessel where CPR was performed as he was taken back to shore, but he remained unconscious. Emergency Services was waiting on the beach and transported him to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Last year, 12 people perished in Cayman Islands waters. All but one were adult tourists from the United States and nine out of the 12 were snorkeling at the time.