Stingray Swim Club hosts Swim-a-Thon

Stingray Swim Club is holding its annual Swim-a-Thon today at the Lion’s Swimming Pool in George Town, Grand Cayman.

Four years ago, the nonprofit Stingray Swim Club brought on two coaches for the first time. The club secured the funds to support a second salary through a fundraising effort put on by the Swim-a-Thon guided by then-Head Coach Andy Copley.

The gamble paid off. Since then, the Stingrays have won countless medalists at CARIFTA, 13 different clubmembers have broken 72 National/CIASA records, and they have sent four athletes to compete in the NCAA with another four on the way.

The club is holding the Swim-a-Thon to raise the necessary funds to keep this momentum going.

During the event, swimmers have two hours to swim a maximum of 200 lengths. Donors are encouraged to support the athletes by pledging to support their efforts, either via a flat donation, or by pledging a certain amount of money per lap that the swimmer completes.

“Funds raised in the Swim-A-Thon go towards funding a number of important things for the club in the coming year, with the primary focus being on the club’s discretionary membership program that covers the cost of memberships for reasons of social or economic hardship; and offsetting the costs of team travel to overseas meets,” said Club President Marlene West.

“Please come out and join us and support these young athletes.”

To encourage participation, a number of prizes have been organized, including special edition neon SKY (Stingray Cayman Islands) caps, as well as awards for most money raised, first to finish, and most number of pledges.

Persons interested in sponsoring a swimmer should contact Stingray’s Head Coach David Pursley at [email protected] Alternatively, donations can be made online via the club’s GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/2HsBSoA.