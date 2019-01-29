2019 CIFA Youth Leagues: Sunset girls and Academy share the points

The second round of games in the 2019 Cayman Islands Football Association youth leagues took place last weekend with a number of boys and girls games at venues across Grand Cayman.

In the Girls Under 13 league, the Sunset Fuegos faced Academy SC in the only Saturday morning game. With a number of sporting events scheduled during the day, Sunset Fuegos found themselves short in the substitution category, but fortunately had enough players to field a starting lineup.

The Fuegos held their own during the opening 15 minutes as much of the play was mired in midfield with both teams attempting to stamp their authority on the game.

In the 18th minute, the Fuegos took the lead as striker Ashlyn Evans sprinted free from the Academy SC defense and lodged the ball into the corner of the Academy net.

In the second half, spurred on by midfielder Eva Bothwell, Academy SC began exerting more pressure on the Fuegos. In the 48th minute, Academy found the equalizer as Eva found the back of the net to bring the scores level.

It seemed the heat had taken its toll on the Sunset players, who had bravely held their opponents at bay for much of the game. As the game drew on, Sunset focused more on defending as Academy SC pushed for the winner. At the sound of the final whistle, the Fuegos were definitely the happier of the two teams with the draw, as they had weathered the storm without any substitutes to draw on.

In the Boys Under 13 games played Saturday afternoon, it was 345 FC I 2 vs. George Town SC 0, 345 FC II 3 vs. Bodden Town FC 0 (forfeit), Academy SC 2 vs. Future FC 2 and Sunset FC 4 vs. 345 FC III 0.

In the Boys Under 15 league, the results were 345 FC II 1 vs. Academy SC White 8, 345 FC I 4 vs. Bodden Town SC 4 and Sunset FC 0 vs. Academy SC Blue 7.

In the Boys Under 17 league, Academy SC downed Cayman Athletic SC 5-1 thanks to goals from Jonah Sigsworth, Jeremy Scott (2) and Kameron Bennett (2). Conolly Syms replied for Cayman Athletic. Future SC squeezed past Sunset FC 2-1 as Joseph Rhoden scored two for the West Bay outfit with Kai Dobbin grabbing Sunset’s lone goal.

The 2019 CIFA Youth Leagues continue Saturday, with games at various venues.