The NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tournament will be held on Seven Mile Beach in Grand Cayman again this year.

The Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation announced Friday that Cayman will once again be the host country for the tournament.

The competition will take place on the weekend of April 26-28 at Seven Mile Public Beach.

Organizers said Cayman will be one of the first stops on the 2019 NORCECA tour, and teams from the USA, Canada and around the region will start their bid to accumulate points in order to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“We are so excited to have Cayman back on the NORCECA circuit. This sporting event is popular among the locals and very well attended,” said CIVF President Kennedy McGowan. “This is CIVF’s 10th year hosting, which is a testament to the quality of the event here in Cayman, how well organized it is and the confidence NORCECA has that we will put on a good show.

“The players and officials know that they will be treated to the Caymankind hospitality for which we’re world renowned, and that the competition will be fierce, fair and fun. We look forward to welcoming the athletes to our island.”

The tournament was last held here in 2017, when it attracted players from Puerto Rico, Cuba, Guatemala, Trinidad, Nicaragua, United States, Canada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Virgin Islands and El Salvador. Cayman entered two female teams and a male team that year.

Tickets for the NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tournament will go on sale shortly at various locations. Covered stand seating is $5. VIP ticket details will be announced at a later date.

For more information log on to www.civf.ky or email [email protected]