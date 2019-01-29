KAABOO Cayman grounds take shape; schedules released

KAABOO Cayman has released setlists for both days of the upcoming festival, Feb. 15-16, as well as announcing transportation plans for concertgoers.

Rico Rolando kicks off the main stage music performances the first day at 1:15 p.m. with a half-hour set. Set times increase along with the profiles of the bands as the day progresses, ending with the Chainsmokers giving an hour and a half concert beginning at 10:15 p.m.

On day two, Matt Brown gives a 10-minute performance at 12:10 p.m., while Duran Duran caps off the day, playing from 10:30 p.m. to midnight.

Hour-long sets by comedians such as Wanda Sykes, Norm Macdonald and Kevin Nealon are scheduled throughout both days. A slate of chefs, most of whom will have 45-minute presentations, is also on tap.

There have been some last-minute changes to the lineup. Los Lobos, the English Beat and comedian Tom Green have pulled out in recent days.

The complete schedule can be found at www.kaaboocayman.com.

Transportation to and from the festival grounds was recognized as a logistical challenge from the start. Organizers have arranged for VIP and paid parking, as well as shuttle service from a number of locations. Here is a rundown:

Seven Mile Beach shuttle bus

Recommended by organizers as the best option.

Shuttle stops: Margaritaville, Mitzi’s and the Westin resort.

Cost: US$10 round trip, per person, per day.

Frequency: Running continuously during KAABOO hours.

Camana Bay park and ride

Cost: US$10 per car to park at Camana Bay.

Directions: Park in south Camana Bay, entering through Nexus Way, then take a shuttle to KAABOO.

Kimpton south parking lot

Cost: US$25 per car, per day. Passes are on sale online.

Taxi/public bus

Drop-off: A taxi or public bus will be available for drop-offs at the KAABOO Transportation Hub, which is on site and next to a gate that leads into KAABOO.

No private vehicles: Private vehicles will not be permitted to drop off/pick up in the KAABOO Transportation Hub.

Pedestrian access

Walk on the beach (do not walk through the Kimpton) or along the path on the west side of Esterley Tibbetts Highway and down Raleigh Quay to enter KAABOO just south of Tiki Beach.

Access KAABOO from the east side of Esterley Tibbetts Highway via an access path on the southeast side of the bridge; follow the signage to cross beneath the bridge.

Organizers caution pedestrians not to cross Esterley Tibbetts Highway on foot. There is easy walking access on either side of the highway.

Parking for premium pass holders

Yacht Club

Cost: Parking pass included in two-day pass price.

One parking pass per order will be distributed.

Parking pass must be picked up ahead of time, with your wristband, for entrance into the Yacht Club.

Royal Palms Beach Club

A specific shuttle bus for attendees with VIP passes will be available.

Email [email protected] for more information.