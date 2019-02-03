Janet Hislop tapped as new Cayman National Bank president

Cayman National Bank announced on Friday that it has appointed Janet Hislop to serve as its new president.

Ms. Hislop joins Cayman National after 11 years as chief country officer of Deutsche Bank (Cayman) Ltd. She also has experience in senior positions at Barclays Bank and CIBC.

Her appointment will be finalized pending regulatory approval.

“We are pleased to welcome Janet to the Cayman National family,” Cayman National CEO Stuart Dack said of the appointment. “And it really feels like a homecoming since Janet continues the deep association established 45 years ago through her father, Benson, one of our founding shareholders and long serving past Chairman.”

Ms. Hislop replaces Ormond Williams, who was terminated from Cayman National Bank last November after serving as its president for 15 years.

Meanwhile, the local bank still awaits regulatory approval to finalize its sale to the Republic Bank Trinidad and Tobago (Barbados) Ltd.

Cayman National stated on Thursday that it has approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Approval from this regulator is required because Cayman National has a branch there, Cayman National (Dubai) Ltd. Approvals are still required from the Central Bank of Barbados, the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, the Cayman Islands government, and the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority.