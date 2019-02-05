Chamber’s Careers Expo presents job opportunities

The Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Careers, Education & Training Expo is set to give over 700 students the opportunity to speak with 34 businesses and organizations that are presenting scholarship, internship and career opportunities.

The Expo opens to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 8 at the University College of the Cayman Islands’ Sir Vassel Johnson Hall.

“The Careers Expo is one of our most important events, as it is the perfect place for our members to engage with high school and college students and introduce them to the opportunities that are available after graduation,” said Chamber President Christopher Kirkconnell.

“It is important to transition students from the classroom to the workplace, and the Careers Expo is an excellent way for young Caymanians to be fully aware of their future options.”

The Chamber of Commerce will be exhibiting and promoting the Professional Development and Training Center and the Summer Work Experience and Mentoring Cayman programs. Initiated last year, the work experience program encourages member businesses to hire a high school student through the summer to introduce them to the world of work and give them a taste of what their future might hold.

Several businesses and organizations will promote scholarships, internships, apprenticeships and work placements while others will showcase career opportunities and provide information about the preferred course of study to enter an industry or technical field. Butterfield Bank, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, Health City Cayman Islands, Maples, Cayman Finance, Pinnacle Media, the Health Services Authority, Mourant and the National Workforce Development Agency have reserved prominent positions in the hall.

The Water Authority, another exhibitor, will be promoting a $30,000 scholarship opportunity and summer internships. The Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa is also promoting internships within the tourism industry, while Cayman Enterprise City offers job placement opportunities within the special economic zone.

Dart, in turn, will inform students about its university scholarship program, as well as their current job vacancies.