The National Roads Authority is continuing roadwork on Printer Way, from Shedden Road to Thomas Russell Avenue, as part of the larger Elgin Avenue and Crewe Road Extension project.

Printer Way was closed on Tuesday and will be closed again from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. It will be open only to local access during this time.

The NRA asks drivers to keep watch for traffic diversions and to drive with caution.