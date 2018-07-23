Work begins on Elgin Avenue extension, new roundabout

The National Roads Authority has begun construction on an extension to Elgin Avenue, which will include the addition of a new roundabout.

According to the NRA, the construction will extend east of Elgin Avenue from the Cayman National Bank roundabout by Midtown Plaza, connecting to a new two-lane roundabout, with exits to Printer Way and Crewe Road.

The roundabout will be built at the bend in Crewe Road at the end of the airport runway.

When construction is complete, motorists will not be able to access Printer Way via Thomas Russell Avenue, the roads authority advised.

Construction of the road extension is expected to last about four months.

“During the construction period drivers are asked to keep watch for traffic diversions and asked to drive with caution,” the NRA stated in a press release.