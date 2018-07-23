Man stabbed at Everglo Bar

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at the Everglo Bar in Bodden Town in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A patron of the bar, who got caught in a struggle between another man and a security guard, was stabbed with a knife in his leg during the affray, police said. The man suffered what police described as “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

A 30-year-old man of North Side was arrested in relation to the incident, and was later bailed.

Police and other emergency services were called to the bar around 2 a.m.

A police statement relating to the incident read: “It appears that one man engaged in an argument with the security officer working at the establishment when the security officer confronted him because he had a knife in his possession. The security officer removed him from the bar and in an attempt to take the knife from the man; both parties began to struggle outside the bar.

“A third man, who was a patron at the bar, got caught in the affray and received an injury to his leg from the knife. The third party involved was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was kept for treatment.”