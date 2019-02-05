Stabbing case sent to Grand Court

Courtney Bryan, 25, appeared in Summary Court Monday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following a stabbing in George Town last week.

The stabbing occurred at a residence on Watlers Drive shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 30. A police press release indicated that the defendant and another man had an altercation that resulted in the victim receiving a knife wound.

On Monday, Crown counsel Aaliyah McCarthy told Magistrate Valdis Foldats that the injury was a punctured lung. The investigating officer attended court and confirmed to Ms. McCarthy that the injured man had been released from the hospital on Sunday.

The defendant and the complainant, an older man, were known to each other.

Defense attorney Rupert Wheeler applied for bail on behalf of Mr. Bryan.

The magistrate said he would have granted bail, but wounding with intent is a charge that can be dealt with only in the Grand Court and must be transmitted there.

His concern was that Mr. Bryan should have a suitable residence away from the area of the alleged offense, but officers would need time to check whether a proposed address would be suitable. If such a residence had been available at that time, the magistrate said, he would have granted bail with conditions.

Since the law requires that the case be sent to the Grand Court, that is where the bail application will now have to be heard, the magistrate explained. For his part, he was making “a technical refusal of bail,” but Mr. Wheeler could advise the judge in the higher court of his remarks, he said.

The matter was set for mention in the higher court on Friday, Feb. 8.