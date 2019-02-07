Cayman rugby squad announced for Americas Challenge

Cayman will face off against Guyana Saturday afternoon in the Americas Challenge Play Off at the South Sound Rugby Ground.

The Cayman Rugby Football Union announced the lineup for the 23-man home squad, captained by Killian Everard, Wednesday.

The team will be playing under the watchful eye of head coach Garry Southway, and the club’s director of rugby Jovan Scott-Bowles.

The game is a one-match playoff for promotion into the 2019 Rugby Americas Tier II championships. The winner of this match will be promoted to the Americas Rugby Challenge 2019 alongside Paraguay, Mexico and 2018 champions Colombia.

Cayman is currently ranked 52nd in international rankings, with Guyana in 58th place.

The match is being held at the South Sound ground rather than the larger Truman Bodden Stadium which is not available because of renovations.

The gates will open at 2 p.m., followed by welcome speeches at 2:40 p.m. and the national anthem at 2:50 p.m. Kickoff will be at 3 p.m.

Entry fee is $10, or $20 which includes a reserved car parking space. VIP clubhouse entry is $25. Tickets can be purchased online at https://crfu.frsolutions.ky/#/event-list.