A woman attending a Grand Court trial was taken to hospital by ambulance on Thursday after she apparently missed a step and fell while leaving the spectators gallery in Court One.

The incident, the second in two days requiring an ambulance, occurred just after court had adjourned for lunch at 1:04 p.m. Justice Philip St. John-Stevens and jurors had already left the courtroom. Some of the defendants in the ongoing trial were still present and they went to see if they could help the woman.

When it seemed that she had sustained an injury to her shoulder, a member of the court staff phoned 911 for an ambulance.

The George Town ambulance was out on another call, so the dispatcher contacted the ambulance team stationed in West Bay. Meanwhile, people in the courtroom were told not to move the woman, who was sitting on the floor with her back against the partial wall for the staircase to the cells.

Emergency medical technicians attended to assess the woman’s condition.

Witnesses said the procedure was similar to the previous day, when the Spanish-language interpreter had to be taken to hospital after complaining of chest pains.

In both cases, the EMTs left their backboard stretcher in the downstairs lobby of the courthouse. Once again, they called the Fire Department for “lift assistance.”

The injured woman was taken down the stairs in a seated stretcher. Once in the lobby, the woman was placed on the backboard stretcher and moved to the ambulance waiting in front of the courthouse.

At press time, there was no word as to the woman’s condition.

The trial resumed around 2:25 p.m.