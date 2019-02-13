Blazers beat Celltronics in clash of champions

The Sol Blazers defeated Celltronics 80-75 in an overtime thriller Tuesday night in a match of last year’s Cayman Islands Basketball Association champions.

The Blazers are the returning division one champions from last year’s league, while the Celltronics are the division two champs.

Celltronics had a 11-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but the Blazers fought back, and two free throws by Shaad O’Garro tied the game at the end of regulation time. The Blazers then dominated overtime, outscoring Celltronics 14-9.

Samuel O’Garro led the Blazers with 24 points. Daniel Mowatt had 29 points for Celltronics.

The Blazers-Celltronics game was followed by the IRG Astros playing Western Union and defeating them handily, 99-38.

This year’s league started on Jan. 29, and games run through May. The women’s league starts on Sunday with games scheduled at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the John Gray High School gymnasium.