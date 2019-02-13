Last weekend provided challenging conditions for the J22 National Championships.

Spectators on the water watched some downwind wipeouts and crew members barely hanging on.

With low attendance and a forecast of stronger winds on Sunday, the event was shortened to just four races on Saturday.

Just Leaving, crewed by Sam Dawson, Matt Diaz and Tomeaka McTaggart, showed consistency with four first places, followed by Yahoo, with Bruce and Alex Johnson and Weikert Weber, finishing second overall. It was baptism by fire for new team Mayhem, with Karl Mullee, who finished in third place.