Student consulting initiative enters 11th year

By
Staff
-
Students, business owners, program coordinator and sponsors of the Student Consulting Programme.

The Student Consulting Programme started its 11th year last week, with 18 students and five small businesses participating in this year’s program.

The program is a joint initiative between the University College of the Cayman Islands, the Ministry of Commerce and Cayman National Bank.

It entails upper-level business students working with small business owners to provide advice on how the business should solve a particular problem or reach a goal.

“The reason this programme is so successful is that … everyone involved takes away something valuable. Business owners gain free consultation and are able to move their company forward, and students get to put their knowledge [in]to practice,” said program coordinator Annette Murphy in a press release.

This year, the nonprofit organization Literacy Is For Everyone will also participate and receive advice from students.

“The civil society sector provides community enhancement that helps us become a well-rounded society and help grow the economy,” said Marilyn Conolly, executive director of LIFE. “By helping a charity grow, these students are helping issues that impact our community. Our charity is ready to grow to be a bigger, more vibrant charity, that can solve this problem of illiteracy, and we hope that by participating in the program we can become a lot more efficient in how we deliver our services.”

The Student Consulting Programme will run for 10 weeks.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR