Storyboard competition opens

Organizers are inviting the public to support the annual Storyboard Competition at the George Town Public Library.

An initiative spearheaded by the Cayman Islands Information Professionals and sponsored by the Cayman Islands Public Library Service and Rotary Sunrise, the competition gives students the opportunity to share their favorite books through a storyboard display.

“Every year we continue to be impressed by the quality of work submitted and the creativity of our exhibitors,” said Paul Robinson, the Public Library Service’s acting director and chairman.

“It is obvious that the books that they choose to do their storybooks about have impacted them on a deep level, and they are excited about sharing these works with others,” he added.

Mr. Robinson encouraged members of the public to visit the library to see the storyboard displays. “They will not be disappointed and perhaps they will rediscover some literary classics or be inspired to read some of the books that are being promoted by the students,” he said.

All storyboards must be registered and delivered to George Town Public Library by 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18. The exhibition, judging and prize-giving ceremony will take place at George Town Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 23, starting at 10 a.m.

The storyboards will be judged on guidelines that include plot summary, issues of conflict, the author’s purpose, tone and mood and how that information is expressed in terms of clarity, creativity, thoroughness, interest invoked and quality.

Winners will be chosen in six age divisions, ranging from 5 to 18 years old and will be awarded various prizes, organizers said.

All schools are invited to participate. Last year, there were 49 storyboards from 65 competitors.

For information, email [email protected], call 244-6108 or visit ciinformationprofessionals on Facebook.