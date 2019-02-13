Police on electric-powered all-terrain vehicles will soon be patrolling Grand Cayman’s beaches.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has added two new ATVs to its fleet for use on beaches and in off-road areas.

Officers began training on the new vehicles Wednesday and they will be used for patrols as early as this weekend during the KAABOO festival.

Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne said, “These vehicles will help us gain access to previously inaccessible areas around the island, and make our beach patrolling more efficient. They are fully electric, so they are quiet and ecologically sound; therefore, they do not disrupt the serenity or beauty of our beaches, but at the same time lend a sense of security to our visitors and residents through greater police visibility.”

The vehicles are specially licensed to operate off-road and on the beaches, with conditions including lower speeds, the use of safety gear, special insurance and use only by specially qualified and trained drivers.

“These vehicles are intended for patrolling and police response in certain conditions, and will also be equipped to carry a police dog in a specially constructed and air conditioned carrier,” Mr. Byrne added.

“They will add to our public order and drug detection capacities, especially in coastal areas.”