A single car accident around 9 p.m. blocked traffic on North Side Road.

The driver was said to have come out of the vehicle on his own, but he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The accident downed some power lines, so no vehicles could pass until those lines were disconnected. Two fire trucks and several officers stood watch.

An officer at the scene said CUC had been contacted and a truck arrived around 9:45 p.m.