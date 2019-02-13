Government signs deal with small business group

The Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure has struck an agreement with the Cayman Islands Small Business Association to provide funding for a range of services that CISBA will provide to business owners.

Minister for Commerce Joseph Hew and CISBA President Dawn McLean-Brady signed a memorandum of understanding, which outlines the programs CISBA will deliver in 2019 to aid small business owners.

The services include workshops, mentoring sessions, grants and individual assistance. The agreement outlines the requirements in terms of quantity, quality and timeliness to qualify for the financial support of government.

“Government is steadfast in its commitment to support small businesses,” Minister Hew said in a press release. “Small businesses are a huge driver of our economy, so ensuring their continued growth and development is key. The Small Business Association has been a champion for small business owners and I am proud to support the association in its efforts to assist small businesses.”

Ms. McLean-Brady said the association is honored to once again partner with the government to support small businesses. “With government’s backing we are poised to achieve our goal of advocating for the growth of small businesses and promoting an entrepreneurial spirit,” she said.