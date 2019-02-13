Before they take to the KAABOO stage on Saturday, Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton, of the Grammy Award winning hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa, will be speaking Friday at an event organized by 100 Women in Finance.

The duo will discuss how Salt-N-Pepa used their music to empower other women in a positive way during a time when rap music was objectifying females, according to Angie Baraud, who will be hosting the discussion.

“The performers will share anecdotes of those who inspired them and how they strove for success in their music and business careers,” said Ms. Baraud. “Their music still resonates with many of us today.”

Ms. Denton was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and grew up in Queens, New York. As a college student, she teamed up with her friend, Ms. James.

Salt-N-Pepa became the first female rap group to attain platinum status and have sold more than 12 million albums.

The event will be on the rooftop of the newly renovated Beach Suites on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

Registration is at 3:30 p.m., and tickets are $100. For more information, contact Ms. Baraud at [email protected]