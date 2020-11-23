100WF hosts ‘Ready to Work’ panel discussion

100 Women in Finance hosted a panel discussion with Prospect MLA Austin Harris and Diane Conolly, national training and development manager at Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman, to address career opportunities for students at the University College of the Cayman Islands.

Harris, a councillor in the Ministry of Human Resources, gave an overview of the current labour market. He explained the initial steps which Caymanian students should be taking when they are ready to enter the workforce, and the role of WORC in placing them in jobs and careers.

“WORC is one of the greatest achievements of this Ministry, providing young Caymanians with an opportunity to be recognised and placed within the local job market,” he said in a press release. “Registering with WORC and having your valued skills recognised in a particular job market is a crucial first step which young Caymanians should take when they are ready to enter the job market.”

Conolly outlined available vacancies for young Caymanians in hospitality, financial services, healthcare and engineering, and walked through the steps necessary to start the process of registration on the JobsCayman portal.

The following discussion with students also touched on their career goals.

Maples Group partner and 100WF board member, Christina Bodden, moderated the panel.

“The 100WF Pre-Career Initiative supports aspiring young Caymanian students who are either ready to continue their tertiary education or are ‘Ready to Work’,” she said in the release.

“As our mentees grow, we will continue to offer programming that grows with them preparing them for the next step in their career journey.”

The 100WF Pre-Career Initiative is a partnership between 100 Women in Finance and the Ministry of Education, which provides support, educational guidance and opportunity to young women aged 13-25, attending local educational institutions in the Cayman Islands.

Encompassing two mentorship programmes – GirlForce 100 and 100WF Collegiate League – the initiative pairs local 100WF members with young women who have indicated an interest in a career in finance and have demonstrated notable potential meriting their placement.