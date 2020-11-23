Plastics used during marathon to be recycled

Organisers of the Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon are partnering with Junk Recycling to dispose of plastic cups and bottles that will be used in the 6 Dec. event.

After the run, Junk will collect, sort and ship all the recyclable plastic items off island after the race, a press release stated.

“In an ideal scenario, we would love to eliminate plastics from the race altogether but it would be cost-prohibitive for us as a relatively small race,” said Rhonda Kelly, co-race director, in the release. “However, we are continually looking at ways to reduce our use of this material, and we’re grateful for companies like Junk who are willing to help us reduce the race’s impact on our environment.

“Our participants and concerned members of the community can rest assured that the plastic used at the race will be shipped off island and recycled thus reducing the event’s carbon footprint on the island.”

Andrew Bodden, general manager at Junk, said, “The runners can use a lot of plastic and we intend to do our part to make sure it doesn’t end up in the George Town Landfill.”

Junk will place receptacles near the water stops along the route for empty plastic bottles. Bottled water will be supplied this year by WATA, water in cups will be provided by Flowers Water and Gatorade will be available in both bottles and cups.

Registration for the 2020 marathon, half marathon and team relay is open online, and walk-in registration can also be done at the Kelly Holding office.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 623-8822.