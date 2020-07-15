Organisers of this year’s Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon are inviting people not just to get their running shoes on, but to put their creative minds to work by designing a T-shirt for the event.

The winning T-shirt design will be featured on about 1,500 shirts worn by participants, kids and volunteers on the day of the race, Sunday, 6 Dec. The deadline for entries is Friday, 31 July.

The contest is open to adults and children aged 12 years and older.

Designs can be submitted in any medium, including paintings, drawings, illustrations or digital format.

According to a press release, the creations will be judged on such elements as concept and the successful capture of the theme and originality. The winner will be chosen through a combination of online votes and input from the title sponsor Intertrust and the event organiser, Kelly Holding Ltd.

“This is the first time in our 17-year history of organising the race that we’re doing a t-shirt design competition. Over the years, our runners have always given us positive feedback on our shirt designs and also shared their ideas on what they’d like to see in terms of concepts so we’re really excited to see what comes out of this exercise,” said Rhonda Kelly, co-race director in the release.

She added, “2020 has been a very unique year, to say the least, and we are looking for themes that speak to unity, running together, running Cayman together again, Caymankind and the celebration of life and health. We hope that creatives out there will embrace this challenge.”

The official rules and guidelines for the competition can be found at the marathon website.

For more information or to register for the 2020 Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon, Half Marathon, 4-Person Relay or Kids Fun Run, visit www.caymanislandsmarathon.com or email [email protected].