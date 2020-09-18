100WF Launches Pre-Career Initiative

100 Women in Finance has expanded its existing youth mentoring offering in the Cayman Islands to include young women in local high schools and universities.

The 100WF Pre-Career Initiative currently hosts the two mentor initiatives. The first is the existing GirlForce 100 initiative, which focuses on female high school students between the ages of 13-18 years old. The second is the newly created 100WF Collegiate League which focuses on female students between the ages of 18-25 years old who attend a local college, university or business school.

100WF Cayman is making sure its mentoring offering reflects the diverse and inclusive values of 100 Women in Finance. 100WF Cayman has expanded its focus to promote local entrepreneurship and female business owners and is reflecting this in its career mentoring efforts. Coefficient, a local consulting firm specializing in best workplace practices with regard to diversity and inclusion, has donated time to help ensure the 100WF Pre-Career Initiative is designed with optimum inclusivity.

As our young mentees grow with us, our programming, events and messaging evolves and grows with them.

“What is truly exciting about the Pre-Career Initiative is that it has been shaped to support and guide aspiring young women of all backgrounds,” said 100WF Global Association Board member and Maples Group Partner Christina Bodden. “As our young mentees grow with us, our programming, events and messaging evolves and grows with them. Finance is everywhere and our mentees will learn to find their place within its industry. We thank our community partners such as The Maples Group, KPMG, Baraud International, Deloitte, Dart, Harmonic, Northview Services, Walkers, DMS Offshore and University College of the Cayman Islands for their support in this programme.”

100 Women in Finance also recently made full education grants to Asia Bush, Ashanti Mellaneo and Yeahlina Robinson. Each of the young women have been active mentees in GirlForce 100 and will begin college studies at the University College of the Cayman Islands.

Applications are now available to interested mentors and mentees for both GirlForce 100 and 100WF Collegiate League here: 100women.org/precareer.

Become a Mentee

Want to become a mentee of GirlForce 100 or 100WF Collegiate League? Simply visit 100women.org/precareer, choose your programme, fill out the application form and submit. Successful applicants will have access to exclusive 100WF Pre-Career benefits that include:

● A free college-level membership to 100 Women in Finance

● Online and in-person career education events, designed to prepare college students with the knowledge, tools and tips for pre-employment networking and job-placement success

● Access to a vast online learning library of content, including previous 100WF events

Become a Mentor

Do you have a career or knowledge in business and/or finance? If you do, you would be the perfect match for a 100WF Pre-Career mentee. 100WF is always looking for bright women to help us achieve our vision. If you are interested in becoming a mentor visit 100women.org/precareer and fill out the application form.

30×40

The programme expansion is designed to achieve accelerate progress toward 100 Women in Finance’s global Vision for 30×40, in which women will perform 30% of investment and executive team roles in the finance industry by 2040. A significant element in the organization’s strategy is to create pathways into the finance industry for pre-career female students of diverse backgrounds, globally. This is achieved through the use of 100WF member role models to demystify careers in the finance industry, to render these careers more appealing and accessible to young women, and to prepare female students with necessary skills and inspiration to pursue the opportunities.

“The expansion of the 100WF Pre-Career Initiative creates a full-circle experience for our members,” shared 100WF Cayman Chair and Deloitte Partner, Odette Samson. “This initiative also allows us to have an active involvement in the lives of young women aspiring to business, shaping a future workforce of female executives.”