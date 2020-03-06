Runway show at Royal Palms features fashion icons

Cayman designer Isy B. and ‘Project Runway’s celebrity designer Alex Snyder are joining creative forces to host a fashion show at the seventh annual 100 Women in Finance Gala.

On Friday at 6:30pm, Royal Palms will turn into a Miami Beach-inspired club for a night of glamour, music and fundraising. In the Boardroom to Beach runway show, the top designer duo will present some hit trends and pieces from their collections, along with the latest collections from Sand Angels.

“I am so excited to partner with 100 Women in Finance in creating this amazing runway show for their gala,” said Isy B of the collaboration. “In establishing GirlForce 100, they have created an inspirational platform for Cayman’s young women to dream bigger dreams and achieve greater things in the world. This is a concept that is aligned with my personal ideals and my hope for the future of the Cayman Islands and I am proud to play a part in bringing this shared dream to life with [them].”

Following the show, guests will enjoy food stations and have the opportunity to visit the exclusive 1503 Fashion Lounge to purchase some runway pieces, be styled by the designers, or get refreshed at the make-up touch-up bar. The evening will continue on until 1am, with cocktails and dancing on Seven Mile Beach set to the lively beats of a guest DJ.

“We are looking forward to this year’s gala, bringing together such diverse, creative minds in support of 100WF Cayman’s ‘Investing in the Next Generation’ initiatives,” said Anne-Marie Leadbetter and Laurie Mernett, co-chairs of the 100WF Cayman Impact committee.

“Through our partnerships with local mentoring and education programmes, 100WF positively impacts, inspires and prepares young women to pursue careers in the finance industry. Our annual fundraisers allow us to continue and expand this work, which is vital to our vision of achieving greater representation of women among tomorrow’s financial services leaders.”

All proceeds from the night will benefit 100WF’s local initiatives, which include its flagship mentoring programme GirlForce 100, its local scholarship programme, and grants to other community programme partners such as University College of the Cayman Islands, the Cayman Islands Red Cross and other youth-based initiatives.

The event is expected to attract professionals from the finance industry and is open to the public. Tickets are $125 per person and include food stations, two hours of open bar, and access to all areas of the venue. Attendees will also be able to take part in raffle prize draws throughout the evening. Over $10,000-worth of giveaways were handed out at last year’s event, including a luxury vacation, staycations, pamper packages, brunch and restaurant vouchers, wellness treatments and experience gifts, among other great prizes.

About 100 Women in Finance

100WF’s more than 15,000 members strengthen the global finance industry by empowering women to achieve their professional potential at each career stage. Its members inspire, equip and advocate for a new generation of industry leadership, in which women and men serve as investment professionals and executives, equal in achievement and impact. Through education, peer engagement and impact, the organisation furthers the progress of women who have chosen finance as a career, and enables their positive influence over pre-career young women.

About 100WF’s Investing in the Next Generation Initiative

100WF’s Investing in the Next Generation Initiative is 100WF’s global strategic priority to establish purposeful pathways into the finance industry for young women of all backgrounds. The hallmarks of this initiative are: encouraging female students to look favourably at careers in finance and investing; creating educational opportunities and access points to join the industry; and presenting greater visibility of female role models. Its success will result in stronger sight-lines and more expansive professional opportunities for young women, ultimately resulting in greater representation of women on investment teams and in finance industry executive roles.

Tickets for the fashion show can be purchased online at www.100women.org/cayman-gala-2020. Sponsorship packages are still available by contacting [email protected] directly. For more information on 100WF and its Investing in the Next Generation initiatives, email [email protected].