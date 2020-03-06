‘A Royal Variety Performance’ offers range of music

For their first concert of the 2020 season, the Cayman National Choir and Orchestra will present A Royal Variety Performance at the Harquail Theatre on 13 March.

“If you are expecting a stuffy, regal nod to the royal family of past and present – think again,” said Sue Horrocks, musical director. “Expand your definition of ‘royal’, ‘king’, ‘queen’ and even ‘anthem’, and you will be getting closer to the varied programme which awaits you. You can expect Handel to Queen and everything in-between.”

The choir, which over its 42-year history, has been best known for its performances of the great classical choral works like Mozart’s ‘Requiem’, has more recently expanded into all genres of music – changing its choral style to suit each occasion.

The versatility of the choir and orchestra will be showcased in an entertaining evening designed to surprise and engage the audience.

The Cayman National Choir is a community choir in every sense of the word: a non-denominational choir with singers of all ages and nationalities and a wide range of experience. “This is what makes the National Choir such an exciting group to work with,” said Horrocks. “Working with a true community choir of such diversity is a privilege. Some are experienced singers; some simply enjoy singing. And the thrill of singing together in harmony is better than any medicine. We look for commitment, enthusiasm and a willingness to be challenged. The satisfaction of performing to a high standard and providing enjoyment to an audience is the reward that keeps pushing us onto greater things.”

Those who have attended recent concerts when the choir and orchestra came together to perform have described the feeling as ‘magic’.

The orchestra, founded 16 years ago by Horrocks, has been expanded under the direction of orchestra musical director Jonathan Taylor. As a result of this growth, the organisation has recently moved to its own dedicated rehearsal rooms at the Bay Harbour Centre on West Bay Road, which accommodate up to 80 choir and orchestra members.

The orchestra has attracted new talent and added a full percussion section.

“The audience can expect to enjoy the pomp and circumstance of royal music and much more,” said Taylor. “We will be playing music from Handel and Walton to the royalty of the pop world, including Queen and the ‘king’ himself. I am sure this is a concert that will stir the heart, lift the spirits and set the feet tapping. There will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

The concert is at the Harquail Theatre on 13 March, starting at 7:30pm. Doors open at 6:30pm and a cash bar will be provided. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for students and are available online from EventPro.ky, from choir and orchestra members or from Abacus in Camana Bay.