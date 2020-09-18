UPDATED: Time for Greek alphabet: Subtropical Storms Alpha and Beta form

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

The Atlantic hurricane season ran through the year’s list of named storms on Friday and moved right into the back-up naming system using the Greek alphabet.

As of Friday evening, four tropical formations were active in the Atlantic: Hurricane Teddy, Tropical Storm Wilfred and Subtropical Storms Alpha and Beta.

None of the storms pose a threat to the Cayman Islands.

Tropical Storm Wilfred formed southwest of the Cape Verde Islands, followed later in the morning by Subtropical Storm Alpha near the coast of Portugal, and later in the day, Tropical Depression 22 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico.

This year marks the second time that an Atlantic hurricane season has exhausted the established list of 21 storm names since the National Hurricane Center began naming tropical cyclones in 1953.

1 of 3

To date, 2020 ranks as the season with the most named storms and most hurricanes on record, according to the Weather Channel. The deadly 2005 season also ran out of storm names and by season’s end, it had reached 27 named storms.

The 2020 season, ending 30 Nov., was forecast in August to bring 24 named storms by Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project. Twenty-two named storms have formed to date.

Wilfred is forecast to downgrade to a tropical depression by Sunday evening, and no coastal watches or warnings were in effect for the storm, the US National Hurricane Center wrote on Friday.

Meanwhile, Alpha was on track to pass over parts of Portugal and Spain on Saturday as a depression. The storm is expected to be short-lived but could bring up to three inches of rain to isolated areas.

Hurricane Teddy also continued its trajectory towards Bermuda and northeastern Canada. It would become the second hurricane to hit the British Overseas Territory in a month, following Hurricane Paulette.

Teddy is forecast to make its closest approach to Bermuda late Sunday or early Monday. The current National Hurricane Center forecast track shows Teddy continuing on to Nova Scotia as a hurricane by Wednesday.

“While the exact details of Teddy’s track and intensity near the island are not yet known, there is a risk [of] strong winds, storm surge, and heavy rainfall on Bermuda, and watches may be issued later today or tonight,” the US National Hurricane Center wrote Friday morning.

Large swells, resulting in life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, from Teddy are expected to impact portions of the Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, Bermuda and the southeastern United States in coming days, the NHC reported.

In the US Gulf Coast, Tropical Depression 22 was expected to strengthen into a tropical storm and possibly a hurricane over the weekend. There is increasing flood risk along the Texas coast from Sunday to the middle of next week, the US National Hurricane Center wrote. Residents of the Gulf Coast should monitor the progress of the storm.