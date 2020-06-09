100 Women in Finance launches MidCareer Bridge initiative

100 Women in Finance Cayman Islands has launched Midcareer Bridge, a new peer-group initiative aimed at enhancing the career progression of female professionals with 10 to 18 years of finance experience.

The initiative launched last month via Zoom with 100WF CEO Amanda Pullinger and the co-chairs of the 100WF Cayman MidCareer Bridge committee, Angilynn Baraud and Renée Caudeiron, among those taking part worldwide in the virtual event, the organisation said in a press release.

“This new initiative from 100WF demonstrates the organisation’s commitment to developing innovative ways for women in the industry to connect and uplift each other,” Baraud and Caudeiron said in a joint statement. “Our hope is that this new programme will complement the existing educational and inspirational events in place that empower and speak to women who are entering, or are currently, in the multifaceted mid-stages of their careers.”

The MidCareer Bridge group was established to help women enhance and elevate their career progression and perspectives by bringing together the talent and emerging leaders of this segment, according to the press release.

The group plans to host professional-development, leadership-coaching and networking events to develop a strong community who will, together, explore the opportunities and challenges of the mid-segment of their careers. Operating under their 30×40 Vision, the non-profit organisation said it hopes this new group will help make progress toward women performing 30% of investment team and executive leadership roles by 2040.

The launch included an education session with psychotherapist and author Julia Samuel, who discussed ways to adapt and thrive in challenging circumstances along with former 100WF board chair, Mimi Drake. Some of the key topics included the meaning of ‘This too shall pass’ and how it applies to the current crisis, how to learn to accept change and adapt, the importance of building quality relationships, and Samuel’s model of ‘The 8 Pillars of Strength’ and building resilience.

This first virtual session of a three-part launch series was attended by 175 100WF members around the world.