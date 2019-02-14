Visiting the hospital is not everyone’s favorite thing to do, but it does not have to be an unpleasant experience.

The CTMH Doctors Hospital has decided to “spice things up” in partnership with one of Cayman’s best known restaurants to provide patients, visitors and employees with a broad array of healthy local, as well as international, food options throughout the day.

Edoardo’s Café, related by pasta to Edoardo’s Restaurant on the Seven Mile strip, is now in situ at the hospital.

The facility wanted to further enhance its customer service by offering an upgraded culinary option over standard fare.

“We consider ourselves private, central and exceptional and these core values need to be reflected in our food service that we are offering to our patients,” says Hospital Administrator Dr. Patrick Auman.

Edoardo’s Café offers breakfast, lunch and dinner to inpatients, visitors and staff. The fresh daily breakfast and lunch menus are presented in a buffet style, but there is also an a la carte menu and snack options throughout the day, including essential coffee specialties.

Those who remember the previous CTMH Doctors Hospital Café will no doubt be pleasantly surprised by its complete remodeling. The space now has a true bistro design, which offers visitors a relaxing oasis in aesthetically attractive surroundings. It features new flooring, new furniture and a new flare for food.

There is an on-site chef preparing meals and he is happy to consider any special orders, even creating favorite dishes from scratch. All dietary restrictions will be taken into consideration, of course, when taking special requests.

The a la carte menu is now available online on the hospital’s website. It can also be found on information boards around the hospital and in the café itself.

The hospital’s administrators hope the new endeavor with Edoardo’s will make everyone entering the doors more comfortable, whether they be patients, visitors or staff members. All are welcome to sample the wares of Edoardo’s Café.

Edoardo’s Café is open from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends and public holidays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 949-6066 for more information or visit the hospital’s website at www.doctorshospitalcayman.com.