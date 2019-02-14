Do you fancy a getaway without all the drama of international travel? Consider signing up for a trip to Little Cayman with Art Nest in March.

Art Nest Creative Studio, in collaboration with Shift Now, a coaching service in Cayman, has now opened registration for the Creative Soul Escape retreat the two companies will be hosting from March 22 to 25. The retreat will take place in the idyllic and calming setting of the smallest Sister Island, Little Cayman.

Art Nest Creative Studio has really blossomed over the last few years, offering evening events for people of all ability levels in a relaxed atmosphere. It is known for being a place that nurtures creativity. Founder Christina Pineda felt that it was important to provide a space where people could get away from the day-to-day routine of life by “using healing art time, therapeutic sharing times and creative coaching.”

Chanda Glidden, cofounder of Shift Now, has been providing coaching services for various clients (individuals and teams) on the island for three years. Qualified as an attorney-at-law, mediator and executive coach, Glidden works closely with her clients to unlock their leadership capabilities, allowing them to become authentic leaders of the highest caliber.

This four-day, three-night retreat is designed to help guests intentionally disconnect from the daily stresses of life. It is designed to boost guests’ creativity and productivity and give them an opportunity to gain clarity around their personal goals for the next few years. This will be achieved through creative (intuitive art) sessions, vision casting sessions, training based on the classic “The Artist’s Way” by Julia Cameron, island excursions, group coaching and individual coaching sessions, creative movement (dance and exercise) and free time. There will also be private spiritual coaching available if desired.

Guests will have a choice of excursions in which to participate, including swimming at the renowned Point of Sand beach, kayaking to Owen’s Island, diving the world-famous Bloody Bay Wall and exploring nature trails and the island.

The Creative Soul Escape retreat is open for 15-20 women. There is an extended early bird special before Feb. 17: $999 all-inclusive (flight, accommodation, food). Cost of expeditions is separate. Registrations after Feb. 17 are $1,200, with two-part payment plans still available (payments of $600 per month for two months leading up to event).

For more information and to register for this retreat, email [email protected] or call Art Nest Creative Studio on 949-0107. Visit www.artnestcayman.com for the latest schedule of classes available at the studio.