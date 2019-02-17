Prep soccer players shine in Jamaica

6-a-side Soccerfeva tournament 2019 1 of 4

Twenty-seven Cayman Prep and High School students recently returned from the American International School of Kingston, Jamaica where they took part in a 6-a-side Soccerfeva tournament, which featured schools from around the region.

The school entered two teams, along with nine additional students – five girls and four boys – who played with two Caribbean select teams.

The Caribbean select teams were made up of students from the British Virgin Islands, Jamaica and Cayman, and both teams finished strongly.

The Caribbean select girls finished third overall, with goals from Lydia Smith and Kate Young in their final game.

The boys select team went undefeated on day two, to lift the shield with goals from Evin Johnson and Jack Lomax helping them on their way.

Both teams walked away, not only with some silverware but many new friendships.

The Cayman Prep boys team started slowly, losing to a strong Campion (Jamaica) side. This meant they had to win their next two matches to reach the Champions Cup on the second day. They dispatched a Hillel ‘B’ (Jamaica) side 4-0 with goals from Josh Small (2), Aaron Jarvis and Victor Thompson, and Josh was on the scoresheet again in the third match as they beat a competitive Lyford Cay School (Nassau) 1-0.

The following day, the semifinal saw some great play and the teams were evenly matched until a set piece allowed Hillel ‘A’ to score from a free kick. Hillel defended resolutely for the final 10 minutes to see out the game. The Cayman Prep boys bounced back, defeating AISK (Jamaica), to secure third place overall.

The Cayman Prep girls team started out very strongly and won all of their group games, beating Campion 4-0, Lucaya (Freeport) 2-0 and Hillel 4-0.

Favorites going into the knock out stage, they defeated the Caribbean select team (containing 5 Prep girls) in a tense semifinal that finished 1-0. This meant they were up against their old rivals and former hosts Lyford Cay (Nassau).

The girls played their best football in the final and proved to be too strong for everyone, running out winners 3-0, with goals coming from Jenna Edwards, Zahra Powell and Molly Kehoe. Molly was also top goal scorer and voted MVP of the whole tournament.

This is the third victory at this international tournament, and the sixth international tournament victory for most of the girls.