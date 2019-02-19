CIMA appoints new head of Securities Supervision Division

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has appointed Gerald Halischuk as head of the financial regulator’s Securities Supervision Division.

Mr. Halischuk has more than 30 years of experience in the financial regulatory industry, having served in various senior management roles both in the local and international markets. Before joining CIMA, and as his most recent post, he was employed as managing director of the Anguilla Financial Services Commission, where he served for four years. Mr. Halischuk has also held high-level positions at the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange and at securities and market regulators such as the Ontario Securities Commission, Market Regulation Services Inc., British Columbia Securities Commission and the Saskatchewan Securities Commission.

He has a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Loyola College of Concordia University in Montreal and a combined Legum Baccalaureus (LL.B)/master of business administration from York University in Toronto. Mr. Halischuk is also a Canadian lawyer and has been called to the Bar in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and British Columbia.

CIMA’s Managing Director Cindy Scotland said, “We are fortunate to have someone with Mr. Halischuk’s extensive experience heading up the Securities Supervision Division. I have no doubt that his expertise will be of value to the effective supervision of the division.”

The Authority’s Securities Supervision Division was established on March 1, 2017, and is solely dedicated to the supervision and regulation of securities investment business entities.