Upscale hotel brand Curio Collection by Hilton has agreed a deal with Caymanian developer NCB group to operate its new George Town hotel.

The 80-room hotel, under construction at the site of the old Treehouse Restaurant opposite Kirk Market, is scheduled to open in 2021.

Curio Collection is part of the Hilton Hotel and Resorts company. Its hotels are operated by Hilton but retain their own identity.

The Cayman property is being marketed as a wellness hotel featuring a mix of one to three-bedroom suites and a focus on healthy living. It will include two “farm to table” restaurants, a gym, spa and conference facilities as well as executive and penthouse suites with their own private pools.

Juan Corvinos, vice president of development for Hilton in the region, said in a statement, “As tourist arrivals in the Caribbean continue to increase, we have prioritized the region in our larger expansion efforts with Hilton’s first property in Grand Cayman. In partnership with NCB Group, we are working toward embodying a retreat that caters to the needs of today’s discerning travelers that prioritize wellness while at home and abroad.”

Matthew Wight, managing director of the NCB group, said the developer was elated to secure an “industry leader” like Hilton as a partner for the project – the first major tourism development in George Town for decades. He said Curio hotels retained their individuality while benefiting from the association with Hilton.

He added, “Through this alliance we will be delivering an innovative wellness tourism product that also caters to the discerning business traveler.”

The project is focusing on sustainability and targeting health and environmentally conscious travelers. It is marketing energy efficient technology, in-room yoga mats, fitness equipment and “lighting that regulates circadian rhythms” among its attributes. There will also be bicycles and electric vehicles for guests to rent.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell welcomed the deal Thursday, saying the new hotel would help the Cayman Islands meet the growing demand for luxury accommodation.

He added, “This property will brighten the tourism activity in the heart of George Town, and we welcome this new hotel brand to our island.” Rosa Harris, director of the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, said the project would bring a “one-of-a-kind boutique property” to Cayman.

The NCB Group says sustainable practices will be integrated into the design and operation of the hotel, including the use of renewable energy, LED lighting and energy-efficient building practices.

The hotel will be a part of Hilton Honors, the guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 16 brands.