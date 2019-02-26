Police helicopter damaged during takeoff

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service helicopter is temporarily out of action after its tail struck the ground and was damaged during takeoff at Owen Roberts International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, just before 4:30 p.m., the helicopter “suffered an uncontrolled command failure” while lifting off at the airport on a routine deployment. The sudden aborted takeoff caused the tail of the helicopter to strike the ground, causing damage.

Police said no one was injured during the incident.

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority was immediately informed of the incident and its staff were on site Tuesday evening, as were relevant emergency services.