The Cayman National Choir and Orchestra are kicking off their 2019 season with two concerts – “Fiesta,” presented by the orchestra on March 17 and “A Choral Cabaret” performance by the choir on March 23.

“Fiesta,” conducted by musical director Jonathan Taylor and featuring the full Cayman National Orchestra, will bridge Spanish music to Latin American. Organizers say the audience “will be treated to a musical journey from Bizet’s Carmen to the Argentinean Tango” at the concert at the Harquail Theatre.

“A Choral Cabaret,” presented by musical director Sue Horrocks, offers the audience something completely different – an evening of choral arrangements of well-known songs performed by the National Choir.

Spanning the last six decades, from pop to doo-wop, Disney to disco, there will be something for everyone, organizers said, including a guest appearance from local a cappella group, the Singrays. This is an informal event with a cash bar and relaxed nightclub atmosphere in the Cayman National Choir and Orchestra rehearsal rooms at the Bay Harbour Center on West Bay Road. The audience is invited to come for the music and stay for the socializing. Tickets are $20, but the venue has limited capacity so book early.

Tickets for “Fiesta,” which begins at 7:30 p.m. on March 23, are $40 for adults, which includes a glass of wine or sangria, and $20 for under 18s, which includes a soft drink. There will also be a cash bar. Tickets can be purchased from www.eventpro.ky/buytickets/fiesta.

“A Choral Cabaret” will begin at 7 p.m. on March 23 at the Bay Harbour Center, West Bay Road at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from www.eventpro.ky/buytickets/a-choral-cabaret.