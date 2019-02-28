Mission House opens for Saturday tours

The National Trust’s Mission House in Bodden Town is introducing Saturday hours, beginning this weekend.

Nadia Hardie, executive director of the National Trust, said the new Saturday hours will allow local residents to enjoy touring the historic property in Bodden Town.

“The interest initially spun from our Traditional Cooking Classes, which are on the first Saturday of each month at the Mission House, as it was heavily attended by residents,” said Ms. Hardie in a press release.

“Attending the class includes a tour of the historical home and we received such positive feedback from our attendees that we decided to open the property on Saturdays to encourage more locals to explore Mission House and to learn of its significant importance to Cayman’s history.”

Built in the 1700s, the Mission House is one of Cayman’s oldest buildings. Archival resources suggest that through the last quarter of the 19th century, the building housed Presbyterian missionaries, closely tying its history to the early development of Christianity and education in the Cayman Islands.

According to the National Trust, a tour of the Mission House “offers a glimpse into the life of yesteryear; guests are treated to a closer look at the home’s first dwellers and the lives they led.”

Artifacts are on display at the house, some found on the premises when the property was rebuilt by the National Trust following the devastation of Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

The surrounding garden is a traditional Caymanian sand yard with ornamental and fruit trees, as well as medicinal herbs such as mint and fever grass.

Cost of entry into the Mission House is $10 per adult non-member, $8 per adult Trust member and $4 per child under 12 years old.

The next Traditional Cooking Class, peppermint candy making with Rose Myles, will be held this Saturday, March 2.

The new opening hours at the Mission House will be 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays; the Mission House will be closed on Sundays, Mondays and public holidays.