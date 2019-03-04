CARE dog jog hits the road 1 of 5

Pet owners and their pooches were up bright and early Sunday to take part in the 10th annual CARE Dog Jog/Fun Run.

The runners and walkers, of the two-legged and four-legged variety, set off at 7 a.m. from SafeHaven Drive.

Funds from the run will be used for Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts’ community spay-and-neuter campaign and for welfare assistance.

The participants, which included some dogs from the Humane Society shelter, ran or walked around the golf course and took a left onto Crighton Drive before turning around near the Holiday Inn. When they returned to SafeHaven Drive, there were snacks for the humans and doggie biscuits for the pets.