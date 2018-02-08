Loaded gun seized, two arrested in police operation

By
Staff
-
Police found this loaded gun, a .38 revolver, during the operation in West Bay.
Police recovered six rounds of ammunition.

Police arrested two people after seizing a loaded firearm during a search of a premises in West Bay Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Thursday, officer executing a search warrant at an address in the Safehaven Drive area recovered a .38 revolver loaded with six rounds of ammunition.

They conducted further operations in the Watercourse Road area of West Bay, where officers arrested a 37-year-old man, of George Town, on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

When the man was searched, the RCIPS said, police found a small plastic container containing a quantity of suspected cocaine. The man was further arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Police later arrested a 23-year-old woman, of West Bay, in relation to the incident, on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The two remained in police custody Thursday afternoon.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY