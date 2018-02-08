Loaded gun seized, two arrested in police operation

Police arrested two people after seizing a loaded firearm during a search of a premises in West Bay Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Thursday, officer executing a search warrant at an address in the Safehaven Drive area recovered a .38 revolver loaded with six rounds of ammunition.

They conducted further operations in the Watercourse Road area of West Bay, where officers arrested a 37-year-old man, of George Town, on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

When the man was searched, the RCIPS said, police found a small plastic container containing a quantity of suspected cocaine. The man was further arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Police later arrested a 23-year-old woman, of West Bay, in relation to the incident, on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The two remained in police custody Thursday afternoon.