Valentine’s Day can be a special one with the person you love, but it can also bring some unwelcome pressure with it. If you are the couple that doesn’t celebrate it, so much the better; however, if either or both of you considers it a date to be recognized, make sure you get your ducks in a row.

Here are some tips on how to make Feb. 14 unforgettable:

Start the day the right way

Breakfast-in-bed: who doesn’t enjoy having their favorites served as they wake up? People like to be original, but being classic isn’t a bad thing either. The thought behind sneaking out of bed to prepare your significant other breakfast never fails to impress – just make sure you don’t both get up to make each other breakfast!

Together time

Spending time together is probably something you do every day, but is it always meaningful? Valentine’s Day isn’t necessarily about going and spending money; the most important thing you can give the love in your life is your attention. Too many relationships today are ruined by technology; leave your phone at home and make the evening about them.

Happy holi-stay

Not everyone has the cash to splash when it comes to being romantic. Sure, everyone would love to jet to the Maldives, but it isn’t practical. Instead, go on a holi-stay down the road at a hotel – it’s all the fun of going away without the hassle. Oh, and you still get pampered!

Be really romantic

Instead of sitting through an awkward rendition of a sappy song, be the person singing it. It may be a cringe-inducing performance, but it makes for a fun and memorable night. If that’s not an option, write a poem or do something quirky and unique.

Do something you both love

If you both happen to love robbing banks, please don’t do that. However, if you both love cooking, go ahead and plan your evening around that! You probably don’t want to take time off work as it’s a Wednesday this year, but you can always plan a wonderful dinner at home.

Propose!

You can argue that it isn’t an original idea, but it’s definitely not something for the everyday. Proposing is no easy thing and not everyone is ready to take their relationship to that level, but if you’re ready, it would make it one hell of a night to remember.

Camana Bay Valentine

From special events and offers to a fun virtual scavenger hunt, there is something for every age, budget and relationship status (honestly!) at Camana Bay this Valentine’s Day.

Grab your seat for the wide release of the much-anticipated final installation in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy, “Fifty Shades Freed.” Check out Classics at the Cinema’s showing of beloved cinematic romances such as “Gone With the Wind” and “When Harry Met Sally.”

For singletons, maybe this Valentine’s Day is the day you find love (or just have a really good time) at The King’s Head pub’s anti-Valentine’s event, Love Bites. Rock the karaoke machine and meet fellow singles, or come out with your partner for a different take on Valentine’s Day!

Dine at one of the many restaurants and cafes. The Brooklyn Pizza + Pasta has a special two-course set menu along with its beloved heart-shaped pizzas, back by popular demand. Mizu Asian Bistro + Bar and The Waterfront Urban Diner are also both offering a two-course set menu with themed cocktails and a complimentary dessert.

Speaking of desserts, don’t forget the sweet treats! Find macarons, rose vanilla cupcakes, heart-shaped cookies and edible love potions at Petit Paris and the gelato flavor of the month is “Love” over at Gelato & Co.

For more on Camana Bay’s Valentine’s Day special offers, gift ideas and events, visit www.camanabay.com.