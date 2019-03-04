A man who appeared in Summary Court on Monday charged with indecent assault had his matter transmitted to the Grand Court, where he was scheduled to appear on Friday, March 22.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats heard a bail application from attorney Dennis Brady, but refused it. He remanded the 34-year-old defendant in custody but advised him of his right to appeal that decision in the higher court. The magistrate also ordered a prohibition on publication of any details that could lead to the identification of the alleged victim, in this case a male juvenile.

The charge was based on an incident said to have occurred last week.