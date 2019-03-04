A man accused of a robbery that took place on New Year’s Eve had charges against him transmitted to Grand Court, where he was scheduled to appear on Friday, March 22.

Nicholas Spence, 31, appeared in Summary Court on Monday. He was charged with stealing a black Samsung Note 8 cellphone and using force or threat of force against a named individual in order to do so. The incident occurred on Greenwood Drive, George Town, outside a residence.

The defendant was alleged to have brandished a knife at the time of the robbery and then used the knife to damage two tires on the victim’s vehicle. Value of the damage was less than $3,000. Magistrate Valdis Foldats remanded Mr. Spence in custody after refusing a bail application by attorney John Furniss.