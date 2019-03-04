A man with no previous convictions was granted bail on cocaine-related charges after appearing in Summary Court on Monday.

Axel Dominguez-Ocampo, 23, was accused of possessing with intent to supply 11.7 grams of cocaine found in several separate bags, plus four other bags of a substance resembling cocaine.

Crown counsel Scott Wainwright said police officers executed a search warrant at the defendant’s West Bay residence around 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 28. In a room shared by the defendant and his female partner, officers found a “hold-all” type of bag containing several bags of white powder, which later tested as cocaine. Another occupant of the premises said the bag belonged to Mr. Dominguez-Ocampo.

He was not home at the time, but was arrested on March 1. Police then had occasion to search his vehicle, where they found four small ziplock bags of white powder resembling cocaine.

Other items allegedly in his possession included a clear glass jar with cocaine residue, a spoon with residue, a knife, a scale and 11 SIM cards. Cash was also recovered, in the sums of US$140 and CI$946.

When arrested and cautioned, he reportedly told officers that he was addicted to cocaine and it was all for his personal use. He said the money was his.

Mr. Wainwright said the drug paraphernalia supported the charge of possession with intent to supply. In addition, Mr. Dominguez-Ocampo was charged with simple possession of cocaine, consumption of cocaine, possession of utensils and possession of criminal property.

Defense attorney Gregory Burke applied for bail, pointing to Mr. Dominguez-Ocampo’s record of no previous convictions and the fact that he held a full-time job.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats granted bail with a surety in the sum of $1,500. He ordered the surrender of travel documents, the wearing of an electronic monitor and a curfew from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The matter was set for mention again on March 26.