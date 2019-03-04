J’Dante Mark Ramoon, 18, appeared in Summary Court on Monday in connection with a robbery attempt that occurred at a George Town store on Monday, Feb. 18.

Mr. Ramoon was charged with robbery in relation to allegedly attempting to steal property from a named person who was put in fear of being subjected to force.

He was further charged with possession of an imitation forearm with intent to commit robbery.

Crown counsel Scott Wainwright said the incident occurred at the A & Z Mini-Mart on Godfrey-Nixon Way around 8:30 p.m.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats transmitted the charges to Grand Court, where the defendant was ordered to appear on Friday, March 22. He was remanded in custody until then after a bail application by attorney Reuben Wheeler was refused.