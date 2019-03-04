Youth Football Leagues: Sunset Under 11 Girls victorious

Several games in the Cayman Islands Football Association youth leagues were postponed Saturday due to the mid-term break. However, parents and supporters were entertained by the few games that were played.

In the Girls Under 11 league, Sunset Blue Iguanas and Sunset Fusion were victorious in the only two girls games played on Saturday morning.

The Blue Iguanas came from behind to defeat a very spirited Scholars ISC 4-2. Cassie Dinnall opened the scoring for Scholars as she saw her deflected effort loop over the unsuspecting Sunset goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

It did not take long for the Sunset girls to retaliate as Clara DeQuintal found the equalizer just before halftime. Clara added three more goals in the second half before Hannah Bryan pulled one back for Scholars to keep the score respectable.

In the second Girls Under 11 game, Sunset Fusion also found themselves behind in their game with Academy SC as Millicent Hoffman scored the opener for Academy. Sunset’s Olivia Thorpe and Harper Nelson combined to overpower their opponents in the second half as the Fusion cruised to a 4-2 victory. Academy’s Millicent added a late consolation goal for her team.

In the only two boys games played over the weekend, Cayman Athletics SC overpowered Academy SC White 8-0 and Academy SC Blue downed Cayman Brac 2-0 in the Boys Under 15 league.

Cayman Athletics’ Shameer Seymour scored four goals, Jovan Clarke added two and Tarran Ebanks and Rashaad Powery contributed a goal each in a powerful display, while in Cayman Brac, Gabrielle Dell’Oglio and Daniel Rivers secured the Academy SC Blue victory over the hosts.

With next weekend’s games postponed due to the mid-term break, CIFA youth league action will return on Saturday, March 23.